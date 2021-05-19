Mississippi Appeals Court upholds gun store shootout convictions from 2019

Audy McCool and Michael McCool will have to serve their time for the shooting deaths of father and son Jason McLemore and Jacob McLemore that resulted in a shoot out at the McLemore’s gun store, previously located in the Henleyfield community.

That means Audy David McCool, who was 67 at the time of his sentencing in 2019, will have to serve his conviction of 20 years with 14 to serve and the remaining six to be under post release supervision. During court proceedings in Januaray of 2019 he was found guilty of the charge of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, according to previous coverage.

His son, Michael Audy McCool, 32 at the time of his sentencing, will have to serve his sentence of 40 years each for two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of both McLemores. Both sentences will be served consecutively, equating to an 80 year sentence.

