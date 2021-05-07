expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

By Special to the Item

Published 3:17 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson, MS in Hinds County.

Noah Robinson is described as a 7-month-old black male with brown hair. Noah Robinson was last seen wearing a black onesie.

Desmond Robinson is described as a 4-year-old black male with brown eyes and brown hair. Desmond Robinson was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond Robinson is described as a 7-year-old black female with brown hair. Diamond Robinson was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Denise Dana Shoulder is described as a 9-year-old black female, four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. Denise Dana Shoulder was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Denise Dana Shoulder may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson.  Nierra Robinson is described as a 31-year-old black female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Denise Dana Shoulder, or Nierra Robinson, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Never stop learning

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers