May 12, 2021

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

JACKSON, MS – After a two-day trial, a federal jury convicted a Meridian, Mississippi man today for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt H. Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, James T. Britain, 51, failed to stop at a traffic safety checkpoint on July 5, 2019.  The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic safety checkpoint and pursued Britain after he refused to stop.  Britain led the police on a two to three mile chase before stopping.  After Britain was arrested, he admitted to a Sheriff’s Deputy that there was a firearm in his vehicle and that he was a convicted felon.  As a convicted felon, it is contrary to federal law for Britain to possess any firearm.

The ATF and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bert Carraway and Charles W. Kirkham tried the defendant.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

