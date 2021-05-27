expand
May 27, 2021

Melissa Richardson

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Funeral service will be held Saturday May 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Merrill Chapel United Methodist Church, 1523 South Shivers St. Poplarville, MS., for Melissa “Missy” Richardson age 41 of Gulfport, MS, who died, at her home in Gulfport, MS on May 19, 2021.  A native of Poplarville, MS., she was a member of Merrill Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors: included two sons, Sevante Richardson of Gulfport, MS., Nylea Richardson, of Poplarville, MS.; five daughters, Machia Walker Cousin and Kynia Richardson both of Picayune, MS., Polly Walker of CA., Takihia Brag, of South Carolina, Jania Taylor of Poplarvilla, MS. one grandson; mother, Betty Fay Richardson of Biloxi, MS.; step-father Ernest Lott, of Biloxi, MS.; six sisters, La Donna Bragg, of South Carolina, Jessica Richardson Field, of Gulfport, MS., Sandra C. Marshall, Beatrice T. Peters, Ambere G. Henry all of Poplarville, MS., Latera S. Sandifer of Lumberton, MS.; one brother, Charles Edward Richardson of Gulfport, MS.; a special friend, Willie Naylor; one aunt, Carriere L. Hale; two uncles, Raymond Richardson and Leon Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.  Preceded her in death by her father Monroe Smith; sister,  Kristy Richardson; grandparents,  A.D. and Jessie Mae Richardson, Major and Hazel Smith.

Visitation, Saturday, May 29, 2021  at 1 p.m., until 2 p.m., at Merrill Chapel United Methodist Church.  Burial in Webb Town Cemetery, in Lumberton, MS.,  under the director of Baylous Funeral Home.

