MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella

JACKSON, MS – Today Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the formation of the team that will facilitate the transition of law enforcement responsibilities from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS). The team will consist of executive staff members from both agencies, including:

 Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety

 Jeffrey Altman, Acting Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation

 Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol

 Chief Willie Huff, Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Enforcement Director

The passage of Senate Bill 2825 moves law enforcement presently under the Mississippi Department of Transportation to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Effective July 1st, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will assume the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s $16 million law enforcement budget and 234 full-time employees. In addition, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will create a new commercial trucking enforcement division. “I feel confident that the representatives from both agencies will work together to ensure a seamless transfer of law enforcement responsibilities from MDOT to DPS,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Ultimately, the transition will allow us to more effectively serve the residents of the state as we strive to create a safer Mississippi.” “MDOT will work with DPS to make the transition as smooth as possible,” said Jeffrey Altman, Acting Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. “Our departments both have the same goal: ensuring the safety of the people of Mississippi. When our agencies work together, it benefits everyone. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with DPS in the years ahead