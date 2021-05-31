expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

By Special to the Item

Published 5:16 pm Monday, May 31, 2021
(JACKSON, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is one of a number of agencies nationally observing National Dam Safety Awareness Day on May 31. This event occurs on May 31 of each year to commemorate the failure of the South Fork Dam in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in 1889. That dam failure resulted in the loss of more than 2,200 lives and was the worst dam failure in the history of the United States. The day is promoted by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials to encourage and promote individual and community responsibility for dam safety as well as to provide information on what steps can be taken to prevent future catastrophic dam failures.
“Dams allow Mississippians to enjoy our many beautiful public and private lakes across this great state, but they also require maintenance and active oversight to protect these wonderful resources and the health, safety, and property of fellow citizens,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.
The goal of the MDEQ Dam Safety Division is to protect people and property from the damaging consequences of catastrophic dam failures. The design life of a dam is normally 40 years so they have to be maintained and rehabilitated to extend their lifespan. Annually, there are a number of dam failures in Mississippi including some that have caused significant property damage, but there have been no fatalities in Mississippi attributed to a dam failure.
MDEQ aims to provide sufficient oversight of the operational safety and structural integrity of dams in Mississippi to minimize the possibility of a life-threatening catastrophic failure occurring at a dam that falls under its jurisdiction.  This happens by working with dam owners to repair and modify their dams or to take dams out of service that are past the point of repair. According to Mississippi regulations, all dam owners are required to inspect their dam every 60 days and after significant weather events to look for signs of fatigue or damage. Dam owners are required to report any changes or issues to the MDEQ Dam Safety Division.
For more information on dam maintenance and emergency prevention measures, please visit www.mdeq.ms.gov/dam-safety.

More News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

News

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

News

M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

News

Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

News

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Lifestyles

News

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

News

Today is May 31, 2021

News

Today is May 30, 2021

News

Today is May 29, 2021

News

Nicholson Elementary students enjoy day of robots and wildlife

News

Wiggins makes visit to Early Head Start

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

News

Summer feeding program set to continue

News

Audubon Unveils Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail

News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

News

MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

News

Today is May 28, 2021

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces New Leader