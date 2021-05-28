Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

Jackson, Miss. — Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann wrapped up a statewide tour this week urging state and local officials, educators, and business leaders to work together in allocating the billions of dollars in new federal relief funds currently flowing into the State.

The Mississippi Legislature is set to receive $1.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan, which was enacted by Congress in mid-March 2021. Cities and counties in Mississippi will receive almost $950 million. Several billion more will escalate directly to state agencies, including K-12 schools, which will receive about $1.6 billion.

“We have visited with citizens from about 40 counties so far, and the consensus is clear: we have a major opportunity here. We can employ these funds to create generational change in our State, but we must engage right now in the hard work of communication, research, and planning,” Hosemann said.

In general, this latest round of federal relief funds can be used to respond to the pandemic emergency, including addressing economic effects to households, small businesses, and industries; invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; and fill any gaps in services created by revenue reduction.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released regulations, frequently asked questions, and other documents detailing the proper uses of the relief funds in mid-May 2021. This information is available at the following link: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds.