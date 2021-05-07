expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

By Special to the Item

Published 3:53 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

From computer programs that regulate moisture sensors to smartphone apps that allow growers to monitor market data, most facets of agriculture continue their shift to digital platforms. This transition makes reliable internet access no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

Despite Mississippi agriculture’s annual economic impact of around $7 billion, broadband infrastructure is in short supply in the state’s densest agricultural hub: the 19-county Mississippi Delta.

Broadband is defined as internet access with download speeds above 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 megabits per second. Brian Mills and Devon Meadowcroft, Extension agricultural economists based at the Mississippi State University Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville, compiled data that illustrate the limitations facing many counties and how the lack of broadband access creates significant disadvantages to growers wherever fast internet is scarce.

Their study used Federal Communications Commission broadband data and U.S. Census population statistics to examine farm employment and population with no broadband access in each of the state’s 82 counties.

They found that about 27% of Mississippians who live in rural counties lack broadband access. Nearly 60% of the state’s almost 3 million residents reside in rural counties and account for 80 % of the state’s population without broadband. Only 17 counties were classified as urban based on USDA Economic Research Service definitions.

“Broadband internet takes a lot of infrastructure and up-front cost to install, and rural areas don’t get the same investment that more populated ones do,” Mills said. “Most newer precision farming technology, such as irrigation programs that allow you to see what your moisture sensors are doing in real time remotely, requires a lot of data. Without internet access, growers can’t find out this type of information as quickly as they would if they had it, and they lose out on potential profit.”

While nearly 20% of the state’s overall population lacks broadband access, Mills and Meadowcroft specifically examined the Delta after the relationship between the rate of farm employment and lack of broadband access became apparent. However, many areas in south Mississippi suffer from the same lack of resources.

Meadowcroft noted a prime example of this relationship in Issaquena County, which had both the highest farm employment rate (37%) and lowest percentage of population with broadband (4%).

“It’s good for policymakers to see what this situation currently looks like in Mississippi and look for ways to allocate resources toward bridging that gap,” she said. “Many people in rural populations need reliable internet just as much as those in suburbs and large cities. Agriculture is critical to the state’s economy, and one of the best ways we can support it is to find ways to get reliable internet access to our growers.”

Read their MSU Extension Service publication, Mississippi Agriculture Lacks Broadband Access, at http://extension.msstate.edu/publications/mississippi-agriculture-lacks-broadband-access.

More News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Never stop learning

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers