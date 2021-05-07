expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:48 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – During the 2021 Session, users viewed the Legislature’s new YouTube site 93,510 times and logged 26,000 hours of watch time.  At less than a year old, the channel has garnered more than 2,300 subscribers and 283,400 views from people logging 66,300 hours of watch time.

“It is impossible for citizens, who have jobs, families, and other responsibilities, to always be present during our debates—but it is imperative we have citizens’ input.  When we use collective intellect, the final policy outcome is always better,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Webcasting has made this possible without citizens having to leave their homes, schools, or businesses.”

Hosemann and the Mississippi Senate have led the effort to webcast committee meetings, in addition to floor debate, to increase transparency in the legislative process.  After the first emergency order related to the pandemic was issued in March 2020, the Senate began webcasting its meetings in Room 216, the former courtroom of the Mississippi Supreme Court.  In January, the Senate added Room 409, the next largest Senate committee room to its webcasted spaces.

Room 210 on the Senate side of the Capitol is currently being equipped with webcasting technology, and will be ready to broadcast by the 2022 Legislative Session.

Almost 158,823 views generated in the past year were from people located in Mississippi, according to analytics from YouTube, with the next highest amount at 17,500 from Georgia. Viewers were from all 50 states.  During the 2021 Legislative Session, 77 percent of those watching were under 54 years of age.  About 22 percent of viewers were under 34 years of age.

“As we promote the site, we are hopeful viewership among all Mississippians will continue to grow,” Hosemann said.

To visit the Mississippi Legislature’s YouTube site, click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLmAgbQMuI7kLvDNV6LluA/featured. To learn more about Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, visit https://ltgovhosemann.ms.gov.

More News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Never stop learning

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021

News

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Pearl River will celebrate graduates with two ceremonies

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers