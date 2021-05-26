Judges Luther, Mozingo and Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership

Circuit Judge Kelly Luther of Ripley was recently elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo of Oak Grove was elected vice-chair, and Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected secretary-treasurer.

Conference officers were elected by their colleagues on April 28 during the Spring Trial and Appellate Judges Conference in Biloxi. Conference officers make recommendations on issues affecting the courts.

Judge Luther succeeded Second District Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson of Gulfport as chairman of the Conference of Circuit Judges. He previously served as Conference vice-chair. Judge Luther has served as a Third District Circuit Judge since January 2015. The Third Circuit District includes Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties. Judge Luther served as an assistant district attorney for 19 years. He previously served as County Attorney for Pontotoc County, and as city judge for Pontotoc. He graduated from Pontotoc High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University, and earned a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Judge Mozingo also was recently appointed to the Supreme Court of Mississippi Advisory Committee on Rules. The Conference of Circuit Judges nominated him to the Advisory Committee. Chief Justice Mike Randolph made the appointment on May 17. The Advisory Committee on Rules advises the Supreme Court on suggested changes in the procedural rules that govern the handling of matters in the courts of the state.

Judge Mozingo previously served as secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. He has served as a Circuit Judge of the Fifteenth Circuit Court since January 2011. The district includes Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties. He previously served as Municipal Court Judge for the cities of Purvis and Lumberton, Justice Court Judge Pro Tempore for Jefferson Davis County, and attorney for the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Judge Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January 2015. He practiced law for 34 years before election to the bench. He is a past president of the Jones County Bar Association, and served as a Bar Commissioner of the Mississippi Bar. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.