expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center

By Special to the Item

Published 11:36 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

 

JACKSON, MS – Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Joshua Bromen
to Director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center (MSAIC), also known as the Fusion
Center. As a division within the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, MSAIC provides
Mississippi with a centralized location for the gathering, analysis, and sharing of information from
local, state, tribal, and federal resources to prevent criminal activity.
Bromen is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 13 years of service with the Gulfport Police
Department. He obtained the rank of Commander of Professional Standards and served as the
supervisor of Public Information, Community Relations, and the Patrol, Traffic, and Support
Divisions. In addition, he served as a SWAT Crisis Negotiator, Accident Reconstructionist, and
member of the Gulfport Police Department Diversity and Community Outreach team.
Bromen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s Degree in
Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. He is a graduate
of the FBI Mississippi Regional Command College and the FBI National Academy (Session 275).
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated men and women of the
Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Director Joshua Bromen. “We will continue to
enhance the exchange of information between MSAIC and local, state, tribal, and federal partners
to ensure a safer Mississippi. I would like to remind the citizens of Mississippi that no piece of
information is too small and, most importantly, if you see something, say something.”
“Director Bromen’s law enforcement experience makes him an excellent addition to the
Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Under his
leadership, MSAIC will continue to assist the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security in crime
prevention efforts, including acts of terrorism and other threats to public safety.”

More News

NASA Invests $105 Million in US Small Business Technology Development

Today is May 22, 2021

PRC football finishes busy spring with jamboree game

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

NASA Invests $105 Million in US Small Business Technology Development

News

Today is May 22, 2021

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect

News

Stennis Space Center gaining recognition for cutting-edge autonomous systems work

News

Psychology researchers examine student behaviors prior to and at outset of COVID-19 pandemic

News

Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center

News

PRVO providing more rounds of assistance through LIHEAP funding under CARES Act

News

Today is May 18, 2021

News

PRC School Board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award

News

WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

News

Greg Snowden to become director of Administrative Office of Courts

News

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

News

Supreme Court Will Consider Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

News

Today is May 17, 2021

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

Today is May 16, 2021

News

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training