expand
Ad Spot

May 11, 2021

Johnny Balli

Johnny Balli

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Johnny Anthony Balli, born on October 9, 1966, was peacefully received into heaven while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 3, 2021.  Johnny was born in New Orleans, LA, and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish.  For the past 16 years, he resided in Picayune, MS. 

Johnny was a loving husband, father and grandfather.  He will be greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Phillip and Olivia Morales, and his mother, Dorothy Morales Balli.  He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kimberly Wiese Balli; his sons, Johnny Anthony Balli, Jr. (Amanda), Derick Anthony Balli (Jaime Hartwick), his daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Licciardi (Justin) and stepdaughter Hannah Basile Bienvenu (Arthur); his brothers Jose M. Balli (Lisa), Perry M. Balli (Angie), Tony J. Balli (Jennifer) and sister Marselina “Lina” Gioia (Joe).  His step siblings include brothers, Manual, Andrew, Abel and Joseph, and sisters Louisa, Estella, Amelia and JoAnn.  He was a loving “Pappy” to grandchildren Paisley, Elliana, Levi and Peyton.  Johnny had numerous nieces and nephews and cherished in-laws, Louis and Flo Wiese, all of whom he loved dearly.

Growing up on the bayou instilled in Johnny a lifelong love for hunting and fishing.  He enjoyed attending music festivals and was a proud member of the Who Dat Nation.  Johnny treasured spending time with his family, especially if boiled crawfish was on the menu.  His creative talents and skills, coupled with his strong work ethic, were evident throughout his lifelong career as a master welder and pipefitter.  He was a thoughtful, loyal and generous friend who “never met a stranger”.  Johnny’s legacy of family, faith, dedication and love will have a lasting impact for generations to come.   

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2320 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Noon. Prior to the Mass, visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m.  Interment will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.  Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com. 

In lieu of flowers, please consider following in Johnny’s footsteps by donating blood at your local blood center.

More News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

Baseball Completes Series Sweep with Middle Tennessee in 9-5 Sunday Win

Johnny Balli

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

News

Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

News

Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

News

Investigators working two shootings in same day

News

Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

News

Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

News

 Initiative 77 delayed due to publishing error 

News

Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to cut outside-the-classroom spending, direct education money to teachers and students

News

Today is May 10, 2021

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

News

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

News

WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration

News

Citrus Borers are abound

News

Today is May 9, 2021

News

WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine student chosen for Emerging Leader Institute

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Today is May 8, 2021

News

Uplift Pearl River County from opioids

News

Confederate signs removed from city