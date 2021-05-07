Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

Jackson, Miss. – Rasheena Romegan Carter, 33, of Jackson, Mississippi, pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson to misprision of a felony, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Carter concealed information concerning an armed robbery at a business that occurred on August 21, 2018. Carter assisted in concealing the armed bandit by driving him from the robbery and concealing him from law enforcement. Instead of reporting the crime, and relaying the information she possessed, Carter concealed the information for months. Under federal law it is a felony for any person to fail to notify authorities about the commission of a felony crime and to affirmatively act to conceal information they have about that crime.

Carter is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Johnson on Wednesday, July 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

and faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison and a $250,000.00 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew W. Eichner and Charles W. Kirkham.

