May 8, 2021

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

By Special to the Item

Published 12:07 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

A Woman Who Concealed Identifying Information about an Armed Robbery gets a Felony Conviction

Jackson, Miss. – Rasheena Romegan Carter, 33, of Jackson, Mississippi, pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson to misprision of a felony, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Carter concealed information concerning an armed robbery at a business that occurred on August 21, 2018.  Carter assisted in concealing the armed bandit by driving him from the robbery and concealing him from law enforcement. Instead of reporting the crime, and relaying the information she possessed, Carter concealed the information for months.  Under federal law it is a felony for any person to fail to notify authorities about the commission of a felony crime and to affirmatively act to conceal information they have about that crime.

Carter is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Johnson on Wednesday, July 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
and faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison and a $250,000.00 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew W. Eichner and Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

