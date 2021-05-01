expand
Ad Spot

May 1, 2021

Historic April rains were triple the average

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

By Skip Rigney

This April was one of the wettest in the lifetimes of even the oldest residents of southern Pearl River County. Rainfall as of Friday morning totaled 14 to 16 inches for the month in many locations from Picayune to Carriere and eastward into Hancock County. Other locations in the county were not far behind with totals that ranged from 9 to 14 inches. There was even the possibility that a little bit more rain might fall on Friday as scattered showers were forecast. Rainfall totals are based on a combination of reports from volunteer observers and estimates from the National Weather Service (NWS) radar in Slidell.

South Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, and south Alabama had the distinction of being the wettest area in the entire nation in April. Gulfport, Slidell, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, McComb, and Pascagoula all reported April 2021 as being in their top five wettest Aprils on record with monthly totals through the first 29 days ranging from 12.01 to 15.23 inches according to the NWS in Slidell.

That’s a far cry from the four to five inches that was the average April rainfall across the region for the 30-year period from 1981-2010. As an aside, later this month NOAA will be releasing updated 30-year climate normals using data from 1991-2020. Preliminary peeks at the new averages indicate that our area trended about one-half inch wetter during April in this most recent 30-year period.

May is typically a month of transition for the Gulf South. We begin the month in a late spring weather pattern. Cool fronts are still relatively common visitors, although they are more likely to stall near the coast than they were earlier in the spring.

That will be the case to start May 2021. A cool front moved through late Friday, allowing less humid air to flow into Pearl River County to start our Saturday. However, the frontal boundary has already stalled along the Louisiana coast, and will be headed back north as a warm front with showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Some of Sunday’s storms have the potential for being severe and rainfall could be heavy.

Rain chances will decrease Sunday night as the warm front moves to the north, but they won’t be zero as we will be immersed in the warm, juicy air mass south of the front. Daytime heating on Monday will likely bubble up scattered, short-lived showers across south Mississippi.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, another cool front will be slowly heading our way from Texas and Arkansas, once again raising our rain chances and the slight possibility that some thunderstorms could reach severe levels.

The weather models predict that the midweek cool front will have enough momentum to keep pushing well to our south and east. Behind it a continental high pressure system, drier conditions, and late spring temperatures should take over sometime Thursday and continue into next weekend.

We should savor that post-frontal air mass, because cool fronts will become less frequent by the middle and end of May. Fronts will tend to stall to our west and north as they are held back by the Atlantic high pressure system, sometimes referred to as the Bermuda high, as it moves into its summertime mode, growing stronger and extending further westward into the southeastern United States.

More News

Pearl River rodeo concludes season at Northwest Competition

Chase Reunited with Burrow – Highest Selected Receiver in LSU History

HCA continues growth

Historic April rains were triple the average

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

HCA continues growth

News

Byrd’s Chapel Methodist to hold homecoming

News

Today is May 1, 2021

News

Governor Tate Reeves signs new executive order

News

Former Jackson Police Officer Sentenced for Obstruction of a Federal Investigation

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

News

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

News

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Breaking News

Nicholson VFD fire chief arrested for exploitation of child

News

Today is April 30, 2021

News

Cleanup event set for Saturday

News

Library in Picayune to hold clearance book sale

News

Container gardens offer ease, accessibility, variety

News

Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burning today, April 29, 2021 

News

More than 400 conservation jobs coming to the Gulf Coast

News

NASA Continues RS-25 Engine Testing for Future Artemis Missions

News

Today is April 29, 2021

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021