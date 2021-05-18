Henderson Moves on in 110m Hurdle Competiton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Mississippi State track and field’s Jesse Henderson moved on to the finals of the 110m hurdles after his qualifying time on Friday at the SEC Championships at Texas A&M.

Henderson finished in seventh in the 110m hurdles, qualifying him for the finals on Saturday. This is Henderson’s first outdoor season with the Bulldogs.

Cameron Crump finished fourth in the long jump while Keshun Byrd, who will compete Saturday in the triple jump, finished in 10th.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, the Bulldog women both finished in the top-10, with Sydney Steely finishing eighth and Sylvia Russell in 10th.

In the pole vault, Maddy Kish matched her personal best and school record at 4.04m, coming in 10th place.

In the heptathlon, Shayla Broughton just missed a medaling opportunity, finishing fourth in the multi event. Asia Poe came in 10th, while Aley Woodberry finished in 12th.

The Bulldogs return to action on the final day of the SEC Championships on Saturday, with the day’s competition being broadcasted on the SEC Network.

Men’s Results

100m Prelim: Terrance Laird, 10.17Q

MSU: 13. Cameron Crump, 10.45; 22. Shamar Rose, 10.72; 24. Okheme Moore, 10.86; 26. Jordan Barrow, 10.93

110m Hurdle Prelim: Damion Thomas, 13.36Qd

MSU: 7. Jesse Henderson, 13.70q

400m Prelim: Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M, 46.05Q

MSU: 19. Montel Hood, 47.95; 20. Keldrick Edwards, 47.97; 25. Sema’J Daniels, 49.00

1500m Prelim: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama, 3:36.60

MSU: 11. Giacomo DeLuca, 3:48.99

Long Jump: Carey McLeod, Tennessee, 8.34m (27’4.5”)

MSU: 4. Cameron Crump, 7.93m (26’0.25”); 10. Keshun Byrd, 7.35m (24’1.5”)

Shot Put: Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama, 20.22m (66’4.25”)

MSU: 12. Jeremiah Pierce, 16.46m (54’)

Women’s Results

100m Prelim: Tamara Clark, Alabama, 11.15Q

MSU: 13. Faith Gilbert, 11.76

100m Hurdle Prelim: Tonea Marshall, 12.52Q

MSU: 11. Rosealee Cooper, 13.11w

400m Prelim: Athing Mu, Texas A&M, 50.04Q

MSU: 18. Jada McDougle, 53.68

1500m Prelim: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama, 4:16.93Q

MSU: 24. Breja Hooks, 4:37.68

3000m Steeplechase: Krissy Gear, Arkansas, 9:38.62

MSU: 8. Sydney Steely, 10:04.95; 10. Sylvia Russell, 10:18.01

Pole Vault: Nastassja Campbell, 4.54m (14’10.75”)

MSU: 10. Maddy Kish, 4.04m (13’3”)

Long Jump: Deborah Acquah, Texas A&M, 6.80m (22’3.75”)

MSU: 16. Amy Warren, 5.88m (19’3.5”); 17. Alexis Farley, 5.82m (19’1.25”)

Hammer: Emma Robbins, 67.17m (220’4”)

MSU: 18. Francesca Chambers, 45.86m (150’5″)

Shot Put: Latavia Maines, 18.71m (61’4.75”)

MSU: 19. Jhordyn Stallworth, 13.52m (44’4.25”)

Heptathlon: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M, 6418 points

MSU: 4. Shayla Broughton, 5758 points; 10. Asia Poe, 5257 points; 12. Aley Woodberry, 5109 points



Long Jump (Hept): Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M, 6.96m (22’10”) (1159pts)

MSU: 3. Shayla Broughton, 6.17m (20’3″) (902pts); 5. Asia Poe, 5.92m (19’5.25″) (825pts); 13. Aley Woodberry, 5.49m (18’0.25″) (697pts)

Javelin (Hept): Anna Hall, Georgia, 41.01m (134’6”) (687pts)

MSU: 11. Aley Woodberry, 29.26m (96’) (463pts); 12. Shayla Broughton, 28.85m (94’8”) (436pts); 13. Asia Poe, 27.83m (91’3”) (436pts)

800m (Hept): Anna Hall, Georgia, 2:12.27 (932pts)

MSU: 4. Shayla Broughton, 2:21.67 (801pts); 6. Asia Poe, 2:25.59 (749pts); 8. Aley Woodberry, 2:30.09 (692pts)

