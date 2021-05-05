Harrison, O’Donoghue, and Stamey Set LSU School Records to Close Out Regular Season

Baton Rouge, La. – It was another grand day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium as the top-ranked LSU track and field programs collected 12 wins, three school records, and four NCAA top 10 marks.

Four-time national champion JuVaughn Harrison was up to his usual things Saturday as he soared over a bar of 7′ 6.50″ (2.30 meters) to win the high jump with an LSU school record, NCAA lead, and the third best clearance in the world this year. Harrison’s career best clearance took down Tom Lange’s school record of 7′ 5.75″ that had stood since 1990. Harrison is now the NCAA leader in the long jump and high jump this outdoor season.

Abigail O’Donoghue matched the LSU school record in the high jump with her performance on Saturday afternoon. Easily her best showing of the outdoor season, O’Donoghue cleared a career best bar of 6′ 2.25″ (1.89 meters) to win the event and match Gai Kapernick’s school record that was initially registered in 1994. O’Donoghue moved up to No. 3 in the NCAA this year with that jump. Teammate Nyagoa Bayak cleared a outdoor season best of 5′ 11.25″ (1.81 meters) to take second and move up one spot into No. 7 on the all-time LSU list.

Alicia Stamey and Sara Funderburk put on a beautiful display of steeple running to start the running races for the day. Stamey clocked a career best of 10:18.28 to break Susanne Strunz’s previous school record of 10:18.54 that had stood since 2001. Funderburk, less than a second off of Stamey’s pace at 10:19.15, became the third fastest steepler in school history with her personal best as well. Stamey and Funderburk finished first and second in the race.

Tyler Terry made the most of his 400 meter race today with a quality personal best of 45.18 in the 400 meters. He would have won the race if it wasn’t for LSU alumni Vernon Norwood clipping him with a time of 44.64. Regardless, Terry was the top collegian in the race and his PR of 45.18 made him the 10th fastest sprinter in LSU history and ranks him No. 9 on the NCAA list this season.

The LSU jumps crew swept long jump titles with Aliyah Whisby and Rayvon Grey coming out as the victors. Whisby notched a season best leap of 21′ 10″ (6.65 meters) to win the women’s event, and Grey used a wind-aided jump of 26′ 7.25″ (8.11 meters) to win the men’s side. The mark for Whisby made her the third best in LSU history and ranks top 10 in the NCAA this season.

Noel Baker won the women’s javelin with a career best throw of 158′ 2″ (48.20 meters) that moved her into the ninth slot on the all-time LSU list. Lisa Gunnarsson went up and over a bar of 14′ 8.25″ (4.48 meters) and defeated Nastassja Campbell of Arkansas via number of misses.The 1,500 meter run duo of Shanya Luna and Eric Coston came away with wins early on in the day. Luna dropped a time of 4:32.99, narrowly off her PR, to win, and Coston ran a 3:46.88 for his W. Ashley LaJocies was the final distance runner of the day to pick up a win as she ran a 3,000 meter time of 10:04.09 for the top spot.