May 11, 2021

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

By Special to the Item

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has  announced that it will be opening a new store in Picayune, MS. The new store will be located at 795 Memorial Blvd and  is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. 

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Picayune area. 

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic  Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a  competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and  Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that  continues to grow, with over 23,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide. Forbes Magazine recently  recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for Veterans as well as one of the top 20 large  employers in all of retail. In addition, DiversityJobs.com has named Harbor Freight one of their 2021 Top Employers, citing  the company’s commitment to recruiting and hiring from all diversity groups. 

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Picayune for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment  at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor  Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the  Picayune area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.” 

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Picayune, MS”. 

About Harbor Freight Tools 

For more than 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools. The family-owned  company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone  sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing  the savings on to the customer. 

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the country, 23,000  associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair  their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor  Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 600 new tools  and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

