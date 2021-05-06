expand
May 7, 2021

Gulf Coast Man Sentenced to Almost Four Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

By Special to the Item

Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Gulfport, Mississippi – A Harrison County man was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and ammunition, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Michelle Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) in Mississippi.

According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, officers with the Biloxi Police Department stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Cameron Malik Dajon Payton, 19, of Harrison County, Mississippi.  During the course of the stop, law enforcement officials found a handgun magazine and ammunition on Payton.  The vehicle was subsequently searched and two handguns, one of which was stolen, were located under the front passenger seat.  One of the handguns matched the magazine and ammunition found on Payton.

The investigation also revealed that Payton was an unlawful user of a controlled substance.  Therefore, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Furthermore, at the time of this offense, Payton was on bond for an aggravated assault charge out of Harrison County for allegedly shooting someone.

The FBI and Biloxi Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

