May 9, 2021

Gulf Coast finishes 12th at NJCAAs

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

As expected when they completed their play, Mississippi Gulf Coast finished 12th at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship in Mesa, Ariz.

The Bulldogs played their final matches Tuesday, and the tournament concluded Wednesday with Tyler winning its record 20th title.

Gulf Coast finished tops among six MACCC schools.

Here are the team standings:

Team                                             Points

  1. Tyler                          49
  2. Hillsborough                   44
  3. Cowley                         35
  4. St. Petersburg                     34
  5. Seward County                         37
  6. Eastern Florida                        26

T7. Barton County                          24

T7. State College of Florida            24

  1. Abraham Baldwin                       23
  2. Iowa Central                        19.5
  3. Collin                         18
  4. Gulf Coast                          14
  5. Meridian                       13.5

T14. Eastern Arizona                      12.5

T14. Jones                                      12.5

  1. Copiah-Lincoln                 12
  2. New Mexico Military Institute   9.5
  3. Central Alabama                       8.5
  4. Wallace State                          8
  5. Harford                        7.5

T21. East Central                            7

T21. Kaskaskia                               7

  1. Hinds                          5.5
  2. Marion Military Institute           4
  3. Bryant & Stratton                      3.5

T26. Paradise Valley                       3

T26. Sauk Valley                            3

  1. South Carolina-Sumter              1.5
  2. Mesa                           1

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

