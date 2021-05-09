Grimwood Named To SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the third straight season, Mississippi State golfer Ela Grimwood was named to the SEC Community Service Team after displaying a strong presence in the community, the league office announced Friday.

With a true passion to serve others, Grimwood was limited this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the senior from recording nine hours of service across seven events. During the last two years, she’s totaled 59 hours of community service. She is Vice President of Bulldogs CARE, which is comprised of current MSU student-athletes whose main focus is to serve the communities across Mississippi.

The Auckland, New Zealand, native read books to children at the Auxiliary Reading Rail Road and assisted with the Bulldogs CARE Clothing Drive. She recorded an encouragement video for patients at the Children’s Hospital in Jackson. Grimwood also wrote letters to patients and staff at the Carrington Nursing Home during quarantine as well as letters to women and children affected by domestic violence. She also participated in a service day during October and helped with Camp Seminole for MLK Day of Service.

Grimwood was recently announced as a nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship. The two winners will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship, while the other finalists will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.

