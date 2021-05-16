expand
May 16, 2021

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, May 16, 2021

(Jackson, MS) – Today, Governor Tate Reeves and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Mississippi schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Jefferson County Junior High School in Fayette, McLaurin Attendance Center in Florence and Woolfolk Middle School in Yazoo City as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have completed 40 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years.

“I can’t wait to see what our teachers and students can do with these new fitness centers,” said Governor Reeves.  “I’m grateful to Jake and his entire team for their focus on instilling healthy habits in our young people.  Their hard work and dedication are helping provide crucial building blocks for our Mississippi kids to become healthy adults.  I am proud that Mississippi is able to participate in this wonderful initiative!”

“We had an overwhelming response from elementary and middle schools throughout the great state of Mississippi.  None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Reeves, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Mr. Steinfeld.  “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.  I’m thrilled to announce that Jefferson County Junior High School, McLaurin Attendance Center and Woolfolk Middle School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers.  Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States.  The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the National Foundation, visit www.natgovfit.org.

