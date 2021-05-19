expand
May 20, 2021

Geraldine McDonald

Geraldine McDonald

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Geraldine McDonald was born February 08, 1951 in Picayune, Mississippi to the late Eddie and Martha Johns. In the comfort of her sister’s home, on May 13th Mrs. McDonald made her transition to be with the Lord. (In her words, “The Pearlie Gates Was Opening”)

The family resided in Picayune, Mississippi where Mrs. McDonald attended George Washington Carver High School. There she met, fell in love and later married from this union 3 children were born. Geraldine was a born-again Christian who gave her heart to God at an early age of 12-years-old. She was a faithful member of Trinity Outreach Center in Picayune, Mississippi under the leadership of, Pastor Carl Flowers. She was a long time employee at Crosby Memorial where she later retired. Geraldine McDonald or Gerrie, as she was affectionately called, is preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie McDonald, father and mother Eddie and Martha Johns, sister; Earnestine Carter, brothers; Eddie Johns Jr., Bay Carter and Calvin Johns.  She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory two son’s; Michael McDonald and Stephen (Lillie) McDonald. Eight siblings; Cleveland (Betty) Johns of Maryland, Charlie (Carol) Johns both of Picayune, Ms., Clarence (Linda) of Alexander, Va. and Brenda Rawls of Picayune, Ms.; Charles Ray (Lowe) Johns of New Orleans, La., Rosemary Campbell (Ollie) of Wilmer, Ala.; Betty Sue Robinson (Vernon) of Picayune, Ms., Ricky (LaShundra) Johns of Gulfport, MS., a host of  grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces,  nephews and host of other family and friends.

Her favorite song was “I Know The Lord Will Make A Way Some How”. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466. Pastor Carl Flower will officiate the service.  Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Southern Miss Set to Host Summer Volleyball Camps

Mississippi Appeals Court upholds gun store shootout convictions from 2019

PYAA softball sees end of successful spring season

