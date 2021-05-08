expand
May 8, 2021

Frederick Huber

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

Frederick Eugene Huber, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on May 3, 2021 at the age of 79. 

He was a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, born on June 30, 1941 to the late Anna Tatanish Huber and Harry Huber. 

Frederick is the cherished father of Keel Huber and Amber Huber; beloved grandfather of Jace, Brady, Landon and Dylan; and loving brother of Eleanor Burns, Ann Robinson (William) and the late Ray Huber.

After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in education, Frederick went on to spend most of his life overseas and in the Gulf of Mexico as a boat captain. 

He enjoyed fishing, traveling and working in his yard.  Frederick will be greatly missed by all who knew him. 

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.

