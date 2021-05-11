Five-Star Center Efton Reid Signs With LSU

BATON ROUGE – Consensus five-star high school center Efton Reid has signed and had approved SEC and institutional papers to join the LSU Basketball team, LSU Athletics and Coach Will Wade announced on Sunday.

Reid, a 7-0, 240-pound center, played last season at IMG Academy in Florida where he averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds this past season.

“Efton will make an immediate impact for us on both ends of the court,” said Coach Wade. “He is very skilled on the offensive end. Efton has tremendous touch and footwork around the rim to pair with an expanding perimeter game. Defensively, his size and length will give us the rim protection that we need. We are very excited to welcome Efton, Maria and Alex to the LSU family!”

Reid was ranked No. 18 overall and the No. 4 center by ESPN in its Top 100 prep basketball players for 2021. Rivals ranked the seven-footer at No. 24 and the third best center, while 247sports.com ranked the five-star player at No. 28 and fourth center in the country.

The 247 composite rankings put him at No. 24 and third in the country at the position.

Prior to playing at IMG, he attended Steward High in Richmond where as a junior he averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds.

He is the fourth high school signee for LSU for 2021-22, joining his IMG teammate Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert of Germantown, Tennessee and Alex Fudge of Jacksonville, Florida. Fudge enrolled in school and was able to practice with the program during the spring semester.