expand
Ad Spot

May 11, 2021

Five-Star Center Efton Reid Signs With LSU

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BATON ROUGE – Consensus five-star high school center Efton Reid has signed and had approved SEC and institutional papers to join the LSU Basketball team, LSU Athletics and Coach Will Wade announced on Sunday.

Reid, a 7-0, 240-pound center, played last season at IMG Academy in Florida where he averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds this past season.

“Efton will make an immediate impact for us on both ends of the court,” said Coach Wade. “He is very skilled on the offensive end. Efton has tremendous touch and footwork around the rim to pair with an expanding perimeter game. Defensively, his size and length will give us the rim protection that we need. We are very excited to welcome Efton, Maria and Alex to the LSU family!”

Reid was ranked No. 18 overall and the No. 4 center by ESPN in its Top 100 prep basketball players for 2021. Rivals ranked the seven-footer at No. 24 and the third best center, while 247sports.com ranked the five-star player at No. 28 and fourth center in the country.

The 247 composite rankings put him at No. 24 and third in the country at the position.

Prior to playing at IMG, he attended Steward High in Richmond where as a junior he averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds.

He is the fourth high school signee for LSU for 2021-22, joining his IMG teammate Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert of Germantown, Tennessee and Alex Fudge of Jacksonville, Florida. Fudge enrolled in school and was able to practice with the program during the spring semester.

More News

Transfer Papers In As Adam Miller Joins LSU Basketball Squad

Extension extends farm stress webinar

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

News

Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

News

Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

News

Investigators working two shootings in same day

News

Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

News

Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

News

 Initiative 77 delayed due to publishing error 

News

Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to cut outside-the-classroom spending, direct education money to teachers and students

News

Today is May 10, 2021

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

News

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

News

WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration