May 12, 2021

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

By Special to the Item

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. – The FBI Jackson Safe Streets Task Force and Cleveland Police Department arrested 13 individuals Wednesday on various federal drug distribution and weapons charges in the Mississippi Delta and Jackson areas.
 
The arrests come subsequent to an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity following an increase in violent crime in the Mississippi Delta and surrounding areas.
 
The 13 individuals taken into federal custody today are:
  • Frederick Belvin, 31, of Cleveland.
  • Matthew Cochran, 35, of Greenville.
  • Larry Douglas, 25, of Cleveland.
  • Choya Gee, 28, of Cleveland.
  • Jimmie Griffin, 49, of Cleveland.
  • Davion Hunter, 37, of Mound Bayou.
  • Antuwan Jones, 36, of Grenada.
  • Bobby Jones, 53, of Cleveland.
  • Edward Leach, 44, of Sardis.
  • Marcus Miller, 41, of Cleveland.
  • Otis Robinson, 58, of Shelby.
  • Anthony Williams, 40, of Cleveland.
  • Cedric Williams, 32, of Cleveland.
 
The individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 7, 2021 and are scheduled to make their initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge in the Northern District of Mississippi today.
 
The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Oxford Resident Agency and the Cleveland Police Department. Agencies assisting with the investigation and arrests were the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, United States Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
 
All charges are merely an accusation, and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

