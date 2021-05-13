expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Qula Madkin, a registered dietitian with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, focuses on the needs of clients to help them better understand how to lead a healthy lifestyle. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Michaela Parker) Alt-text: A woman sits on a patio behind a container where greens are growing. Submitted photo

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

By Special to the Item

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Susan Collins-Smith
MSU Extension Service

RAYMOND, Miss. — A career as a registered dietitian wasn’t what Qula Madkin had in mind when she started college, but she has no doubt it was meant to be.

“I didn’t even know what a registered dietitian was when I was younger,” Madkin said. “In college, my goal was to become a physical therapist.”

When the requirements to apply for the physical therapy program changed, Madkin, who was a freshman at Mississippi State University at the time, decided she needed to pursue a different degree to avoid taking on more student loan debt.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said the Purvis, Mississippi, native. “I went through my undergraduate course catalog and highlighted in pink the classes I’d taken to decide what I would major in. Lo and behold, food, nutrition, and dietetics came out on top.”

As a nutrition instructor with the MSU Extension Service, Madkin helps develop, coordinate and distribute materials related to nutrition, wellness and the ServSafe food safety certification program. She also provides training and technical assistance to all Extension agents with nutrition education responsibilities.

Madkin is a registered and licensed dietitian with more than 17 years of experience working with health, wellness promotion and nutrition coordination in community, private, clinical and academic settings. Madkin is a certified diabetes care and education specialist, and she completed training in the Commission on Dietetics’ Adult Weight Management Program.

She credits her diverse background for her ability to engage people and help them make healthy changes.

“My focus is always on the individual, family or community and what their needs are,” Madkin said. “I want to help people better understand how to be healthier, not just how to lose weight. I believe approaching a lifestyle change must be doable and relatable. So, my goal is simple: provide folks with reliable information they can use that fits their lifestyles and meets their needs.”

Madkin said Extension’s model is ideal for understanding and providing what people need.

“Extension agents know their counties, their clients, what the needs are and what works,” she said. “I support them by providing the most up-to-date, evidence-based resources that are specific to or can be customized to Mississippians.”

Madkin is working to develop new statewide nutrition programs, Extension-developed recipes and other educational materials to focus specifically on local needs. She leverages Facebook, Twitter and the Extension for Real Life blog to share research-backed messages about nutrition and healthier lifestyles — something she believes is critical to reach people.

“More and more people use social media as their go-to for all information, and there is a lot of misinformation about nutrition and health out there,” she said. “Through social media, Extension can provide trusted information related to nutrition.”

Paula Threadgill, retired associate Extension director of 4-H and Family and Consumer Sciences, said Madkin’s varied work experience makes her the perfect fit for this role.

“Qula has worked with a variety of clients on several nutritional issues, and that gives her a great deal of perspective for developing and evaluating our food and nutrition programs,” Threadgill said. “I am excited about having her in this position and look forward to what she can help bring to our communities across the state.”

More News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

PRC golf team competes at state tournament

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

News

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

News

Meridian Man Found Guilty under Project EJECT of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom