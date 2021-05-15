expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Ema Fortenberry

Ema Fortenberry

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Ema Fortenberry was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Picayune, MS., to the late Rev. Willie Servick and Mrs. Willa Servick. She was one of 10 siblings, four boys and six girls.  Ema married Hollis Fortenberry Sr., on April 6, 1951 and was married for 54 years. She was an active, dedicated, lifetime member of The Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, member of the Galaedas for 62 years, Sunday School Teacher, Eastern Star and served in the capacity of mother of many young children and young adults. She loved her church family and always inspired her family in a loving positive, supportive gesture. She was employed 25 years with Mississippi for Progress, after 25 years of teaching, she retired to spend valuable time with her husband and family.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, she departed this life to her Heavenly Home.  Preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Fortenberry Sr., daughter Gail Fortenberry Simmons, parents Rev. and Mrs. Willie Servick, nine siblings.  She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Faith (Curtis Jr.) Jackson, four sons, Hollis Fortenberry Jr., Kennth (Sandy) Fortenberry, all of Picayune, MS., Marty (Elia) Fortenberry, of Jackson, MS., Jeffery Fortenberry, of Meridian, MS., eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends, host of nieces and nephews and special friend, Mrs. Mary Helen Richardson, and Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Family.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, walk through viewing, from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., Family hours from 3 p.m., until 4 p.m., at Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., in Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

 

More News

Ema Fortenberry

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

Things are always changing

Rylan Banks

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog

News

Gulfport man arrested for armed robbery affidavit filed by victim months earlier

News

Today is May 14, 2021

News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

News

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges