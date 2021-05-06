expand
May 7, 2021

Darrell Bond

Darrell Bond

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Born December 22, 1957, he was the adored husband of his beloved bride, Paula, amazing father to his two children, Keith and Alyssa, the absolute best Big Daddy to Bailey and Jax, and devoted uncle to Cpl. Robert Burch and numerous other nieces and nephews. Darrell was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Easter Sunday morning on April 4, 2021, in his favorite place – at home with his loving family. He was many things to a lot of people – friend, fishing buddy and fixer of everything – but to those who love him most, he was and is the greatest man we could ever hope to call ours.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers Benford (Darlene) Bond, Doyle (Linda) Bond and sisters Phyllis Darcy, Sheila Christie, AlgaRee (Jason) Halley, Jessie Littlefield and Valerie Rasmussen, nieces and nephews and the Dowdy Family, who he loved like his own. He is preceded in death by his father, Derlyn Bond, mother, Carolyn Boernge and brothers Timmy Garrison and Billy Rasmussen.

If you have a favorite memory of Darrell, please share it with the family who treasured him. Cards can be mailed to 169 Montana Trail, Poplarville, MS 39470.

