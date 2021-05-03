Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to multiple search and rescue cases along the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Coast Guard crews at Sectors Corpus Christi, Houston-Galveston, New Orleans and Mobile worked six separate cases, with three of those occurring Sunday.

“As the warmer weather approaches, boaters are becoming more active on the waterways throughout the region, and we want to remind them to be prepared for their time on the water,” said Paul Barnard, with Coast Guard recreational boating safety specialist. “The uptick in cases this weekend serves as a good reminder to all that on-water emergencies can happen at anytime. Before heading out, ensure you are prepared by inventorying your emergency equipment, replacing or replenishing missing items, carrying reliable means of communication on your vessels and staying up-to-date on boating safety tips to help you and your friends remain safe anytime you’re on the water.”

The following are details from the cases along the Gulf Coast this weekend: