expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Charles L Jones

Charles L Jones

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

“Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14:1

 

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery for Charles Louis Jones, Sr., 64, of Portland, OR; formally of Picayune, MS. Rev. John Guy will officiate at the service.

 

Charles Louis Jones Sr. was born January 27, 1957 in Picayune, MS to the late Willie J. and Elloise Jones. He attended George Washington Carver and Picayune Memorial High Schools where he was a linebacker on the Maroon Tide Football Team. In his adult life, he relocated to Portland, OR and worked as a brick mason. His hobbies included: bingo, cooking, fishing, travelling, mechanic work, and watching the Saints on football Sundays.

 

Charles was a very friendly, free spirit. He was truly anointed with the special gift of compassion; and didn’t mind spreading his gift to family, friends, and even strangers that he encountered in need.

 

Charles departed his earthly walk to begin his heavenly journey on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Adventist Medical Center, Portland, OR. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie J. and Elloise Jones; and his siblings, James Eisenhower “Ike” Jones, Willie Earl James, and Barbara Barnes.

 

He loved his family more than anything and leaves behind three daughters, Valerie Jones, Charmion Donahue, Charleszettia Jones; two sons, Charles Jones, Jr. and SirCharles Jones; three grandchildren, Geniya Jones-Jett, Gerald Jett, Jr. and Jaylen Joseph.

 

Charles is also survived by his siblings, Gloria McDougle, Mary James, Willie Jones, Don James, Jimmy James, Wallace James, Ellis James, and Frank James; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS

 

 

More News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

No water shortage in spring 2021

Picayune softball holds tryouts

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog

News

Gulfport man arrested for armed robbery affidavit filed by victim months earlier

News

Today is May 14, 2021

News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

News

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

News

Confederate signs placed back on city property

Education

Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking