Charles Grantham

Funeral Services for Charles Edward Grantham, Sr., age 86, of Picayune, MS, who passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman and Rev. Dan Finley will officiate the service.

With hard work and sacrificing time away from home, Charles provided for his family as owner/operator of Grantham Trucking. He spent many enjoyable hours with his family sailing along the Gulf coast, celebrating holidays and traveling the country. Without apology he sought after the Lord his entire life, demonstrating love for others by sharing the gospel and ministering to the needs of others. He truly did hide the Word of God in his heart. Well done Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Gallatin Grantham, Sr. and Olivia Rogers Grantham; his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara Pearson Grantham; and his brothers, A.G. Grantham and Roger Grantham.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Grantham, Vicki Malley, Charles “Chuck” (Patty) Grantham, Jr., and Daniel “Danny” (Dee Dee) Grantham; 6 grandchildren, Robert (Megan) Grantham, Charlie Olivia (Nate Horton) Grantham, Olivia Grace Grantham, Lachee’ (Thomas) Fairchild, Haley Dishman, and Trey Dishman; 7 great grandchildren, Sebastian, Autumn, Bailey, Madison, Madelyn, Amelia, and Emma; his sisters, Janie Laetare, Katherine Blades, Rachel King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

