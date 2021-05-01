expand
Ad Spot

May 1, 2021

From left are June Sims Fergusson, Sharron Bonnecarrere and Elnet Smith, all members of Byrd’s Chapel Methodist Church. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Byrd’s Chapel Methodist to hold homecoming

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

A church that has been operating in Pearl River County almost non-stop for nearly 200 years will be holding a homecoming on Sunday.

The public is invited to come and enjoy the food, festivities and prayer. The homecoming will be held at Byrd’s Chapel Methodist Church on May 2, starting with breakfast at 8 a.m., a Sunday service at 10 a.m. and dinner at noon. Former pastors are expected to be in attendance and Larry Pickering, will be the guest speaker. Live music will also be performed. The church is located at 26 Byrd’s Chapel Rd.

Byrd’s Chapel, a church located off of Highway 43 North in the Henleyfield community, is said to have been established a short distance away from the current location in between 1820 and 1830. While there are no records to directly confirm the date, possibly since it was the same year the state of Mississippi was founded or due to a fire, it’s well known that the church has a very long history in Pearl River County. Elnet Smith, a member of the church for more than six decades, said every record she has seen points to the church being established at about 1820.

Due to the church’s long history, it is currently housed in its fourth structure. According to a history of the church compiled by past and current members via word of mouth and published in the agenda for the last homecoming of the church held on March 18, 1956, the first structure was constructed of logs a few hundred yards across from what is now Highway 43 North from the current location of the church.

In 1855 a two story building was constructed on the current site. It served as the county’s courthouse, as the local Masonic Lodge, a school and as the church. It’s alleged that the structure was burned in 1877 to destroy evidence from past crimes of some men of the time. That fire is also the reason many dates and facts about the church had to be passed down via word of mouth.

Another structure was constructed just east of the current structure, but a tornado in 1934 led to that structure’s demise. Lumber from that demolished building was reclaimed and used to help construct the current structure.

The church’s cemetery also boasts a tombstone dated the same day as the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, April 14, 1865.

More News

Pearl River rodeo concludes season at Northwest Competition

Chase Reunited with Burrow – Highest Selected Receiver in LSU History

HCA continues growth

Historic April rains were triple the average

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

HCA continues growth

News

Byrd’s Chapel Methodist to hold homecoming

News

Today is May 1, 2021

News

Governor Tate Reeves signs new executive order

News

Former Jackson Police Officer Sentenced for Obstruction of a Federal Investigation

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

News

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

News

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Breaking News

Nicholson VFD fire chief arrested for exploitation of child

News

Today is April 30, 2021

News

Cleanup event set for Saturday

News

Library in Picayune to hold clearance book sale

News

Container gardens offer ease, accessibility, variety

News

Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burning today, April 29, 2021 

News

More than 400 conservation jobs coming to the Gulf Coast

News

NASA Continues RS-25 Engine Testing for Future Artemis Missions

News

Today is April 29, 2021

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021