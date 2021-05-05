expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Burns Wins First Career PGA Tour Event

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Palm Harbor, Fla. – The wait is over. Former LSU men’s golfer Sam Burns secured his first career PGA Tour event win on Sunday at the Valspar Championship by firing a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley, the runner up.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment,” Burns said shortly after his win. “To have my family here, they’ve sacrificed so much. It’s really a dream come true. The moments from the past test you and you learn a lot from them. We just stuck to our process and played my game.”

Burns played exquisite golf in the final round and got things started on the right foot with birdies on his first two holes of the day. He went out in 2-under 34 and closed with a steady 1-under 34 for his 68.

Burns shared the 54 hole lead with Bradley after rounds of 67, 63, and 69. His 8-under 63 on Friday, which was the lowest round of the tournament, featured a perfect card with eight birdies and 10 pars. With the win, Burns will shoot way up the FedEx Cup standings. He entered the week ranked 47th and will be 14th after this weekend’s win.

This marks Burns’ fifth top 10 finish of the year in what has been his most successful year on the PGA Tour yet. Burns, the 2017 Division Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year, was a two-time All American during his two years at LSU for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. His sophomore campaign saw him average an LSU scoring record of 70.05 en route to 14 top-10 finishes and four wins that season.

Burns becomes the 10th former LSU men’s golfer to win a PGA Tour title joining the likes of David Toms (13x winner), Gardner Dickinson (7x winner), Jay Hebert (7x winner), Fred Haas (5x winner), Johnny Pott (5x winner), Mac McLendon (4x winner), Earl Stewart (3x winner), Brian Bateman (1x winner), and Smylie Kaufman (1x winner).

The win earns him PGA Tour exemption all the way through the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and he receives invites to the PGA Championship, The Masters, and The Players Championship.

More News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

William Cliff

Bonita Patterson

Ruby Entrekin

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune Fire Department working chemical leak in woods along Highway 11

Education

Maureen Pollitz, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD make arrest in shooting incident

News

Supervisors hear about supplies, road work and striping

News

Nominate your favorite business, person or place for Best of Pearl River County now

News

Aldermen move forward with pier repairs

News

City Council recognizes top performing lcoal Crossfit athlete

News

Today is May 5, 2021

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers

News

Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

News

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

News

Today is May 4, 2021

News

Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

News

Graves, Scalise and Ducks Unlimited Announce Nearly $5 Million In Federal Grants to Conserve Louisiana Wetlands and Waterfowl Habitats

News

Delta State celebrates 437 graduates in a return to in-person ceremonies for Spring 2021 Commencement

News

MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella

News

Silver alert issued for Greenwood teen

News

Vancleave man dies in fatal crash

News

Today is May 3, 2021

News

WCU’s Dr. Teresa Poole appointed to Licensure Commission

News

Pearl River County Library system receives anti-racism reading shelf grant

News

Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

News

2nd Infantry Division looking for former members