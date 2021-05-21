Brenda Varnado

Brenda Kay Varnado, 67, of Hickory, passed away May 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Born November 16, 1953 in Poplarville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late William Edward and Cynthia Eretta Parker Varnado.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Varnado.

Brenda was very proud of her service in the US Air Force which enabled her to earn a degree in English from Ole Miss.

She was an avid reader, adventurous and enjoyed all kinds of puzzles and games, especially Scrabble. She was a loving and wonderful person and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service with military honors was held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19. 2021 at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Monica Childers officiating. The family received friends following the service.

Survivors include her partner, Connie Kline of the home; sister, Miller Rae Varnado of Poplarville, Miss.; step-daughters, Chandra Gutgsell of Hickory, Amanda Avato and husband Brent of Hickory; and grandson, Victor Avato of Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

