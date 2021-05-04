Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown W/M who allegedly assaulted two person(s) in the 2300 block of Beach Blvd. The incident was reported on April 17, 2021 at about 10:50pm. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly assaulted two people, one of the two required minor medical treatment. The W/M was described as being about 6-03” tall and weighs about or over 280-300 lbs. He was described as wearing a ball cap, blue shirt, shorts and had several tattoos on both forearms and both leg/ calves. After the alleged assault, he and two other males and one female ran from the area into the parking lot area.