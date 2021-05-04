expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

By Special to the Item

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown W/M who allegedly assaulted two person(s) in the 2300 block of Beach Blvd. The incident was reported on April 17, 2021 at about 10:50pm. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly assaulted two people, one of the two required minor medical treatment. The W/M was described as being about 6-03” tall and weighs about or over 280-300 lbs. He was described as wearing a ball cap, blue shirt, shorts and had several tattoos on both forearms and both leg/ calves. After the alleged assault, he and two other males and one female ran from the area into the parking lot area.

More News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers

Poplarville band hosts spring concert, ready for summer

Poplarville soccer ready for busy summer

Mulkey’s First LSU Signee is One of Nation’s Top Post Players

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Changes in beef industry go beyond the numbers

News

Biloxi PD requests assistance to identify suspect involved in assault

News

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings for Mississippi Lottery

News

MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

News

Today is May 4, 2021

News

Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast during busy weekend

News

Graves, Scalise and Ducks Unlimited Announce Nearly $5 Million In Federal Grants to Conserve Louisiana Wetlands and Waterfowl Habitats

News

Delta State celebrates 437 graduates in a return to in-person ceremonies for Spring 2021 Commencement

News

MDOT announces transition team to move law enforcement under DPS umbrella

News

Silver alert issued for Greenwood teen

News

Vancleave man dies in fatal crash

News

Today is May 3, 2021

News

WCU’s Dr. Teresa Poole appointed to Licensure Commission

News

Pearl River County Library system receives anti-racism reading shelf grant

News

Coffee grounds are for more than brewing coffee

News

2nd Infantry Division looking for former members

News

Today is May 2, 2021

News

HCA continues growth

News

Byrd’s Chapel Methodist to hold homecoming

News

Today is May 1, 2021

News

Governor Tate Reeves signs new executive order

News

Former Jackson Police Officer Sentenced for Obstruction of a Federal Investigation

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm