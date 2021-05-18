expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

By Special to the Item

Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate a reported missing person. Family member(s) reported to Biloxi Police on May 17, 2021 that (W/M) Nathaniel W. Rich, “Nate”, was last seen on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 between 1-2 am in the 100 block of Howard Ave. He was reported to have been assaulted by unknown person(s) before he was seen on May 4, 2021. Nate Rich, pictured below, is reported to be about 6 ft. tall and reportedly weights about 100 lbs. He has a tattoo on his forearm area, possibly on the right forearm. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans. He was last known to drive a, 2004, blue, Ford Mustang. The vehicle was reported to have a large hole in the hood of the vehicle and a “Skull” on the hood.

More News

NASA Invests $105 Million in US Small Business Technology Development

Today is May 22, 2021

PRC football finishes busy spring with jamboree game

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

NASA Invests $105 Million in US Small Business Technology Development

News

Today is May 22, 2021

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect

News

Stennis Space Center gaining recognition for cutting-edge autonomous systems work

News

Psychology researchers examine student behaviors prior to and at outset of COVID-19 pandemic

News

Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center

News

PRVO providing more rounds of assistance through LIHEAP funding under CARES Act

News

Today is May 18, 2021

News

PRC School Board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award

News

WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

News

Greg Snowden to become director of Administrative Office of Courts

News

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

News

Supreme Court Will Consider Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

News

Today is May 17, 2021

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

Today is May 16, 2021

News

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training