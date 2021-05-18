Biloxi PD asking for help to locate missing person, Nathaniel W. Rich

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate a reported missing person. Family member(s) reported to Biloxi Police on May 17, 2021 that (W/M) Nathaniel W. Rich, “Nate”, was last seen on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 between 1-2 am in the 100 block of Howard Ave. He was reported to have been assaulted by unknown person(s) before he was seen on May 4, 2021. Nate Rich, pictured below, is reported to be about 6 ft. tall and reportedly weights about 100 lbs. He has a tattoo on his forearm area, possibly on the right forearm. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans. He was last known to drive a, 2004, blue, Ford Mustang. The vehicle was reported to have a large hole in the hood of the vehicle and a “Skull” on the hood.