Baseball Adds Right-handed Pitcher Landon Harper for 2022 Season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry announced Friday the addition of right-handed pitcher Landon Harper (Lauderdale, Miss.) to the team for the 2022 season.

Harper, at 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., has appeared in 14 games this season at Pearl River Community College with two starts and has posted a 3-2 record with three saves in 26 1/3 innings. He has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 19 hits with 38 strikeouts and 17 walks for a 3.76 earned run average.

His two-year career there includes 18 career appearances with three starts and a 4-2 overall record. He has averaged 11.97 strikeouts per nine innings in his junior college career.

Prior to PRCC, Harper prepped at Northeast Lauderdale High School, where he hit .325 with 26 runs, 25 hits, 17 RBI, 11 extra-base hits, a .514 on-base percentage and a 1.046 OPS (on-base + slugging percentage). On the mound, he posted a 4-5 mark with a 2.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Harper also participated in in the Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game as a senior.

Harper joins eight other player additions for Southern Miss for the 2022 season, including infielders Evan Radford (Hoover, Ala.), Creek Robertson (Madison, Miss.) and Matthew Russo (Madisonville, La.), left-hander pitchers Bryce Fowler (Madison, Miss.) and Riley Dawkins (Starkville, Miss.), infielder/outfielder Casey Artigues (Hammond, La.) and right-handed pitchers Collin Husser (Ponchatoula, La.) and Niko Mazza (Madison, Miss.).