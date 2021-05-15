expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Baseball Adds Right-handed Pitcher Landon Harper for 2022 Season

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry announced Friday the addition of right-handed pitcher Landon Harper (Lauderdale, Miss.) to the team for the 2022 season.

Harper, at 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., has appeared in 14 games this season at Pearl River Community College with two starts and has posted a 3-2 record with three saves in 26 1/3 innings. He has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 19 hits with 38 strikeouts and 17 walks for a 3.76 earned run average.

His two-year career there includes 18 career appearances with three starts and a 4-2 overall record. He has averaged 11.97 strikeouts per nine innings in his junior college career.

Prior to PRCC, Harper prepped at Northeast Lauderdale High School, where he hit .325 with 26 runs, 25 hits, 17 RBI, 11 extra-base hits, a .514 on-base percentage and a 1.046 OPS (on-base + slugging percentage). On the mound, he posted a 4-5 mark with a 2.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Harper also participated in in the Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game as a senior.

Harper joins eight other player additions for Southern Miss for the 2022 season, including infielders Evan Radford (Hoover, Ala.), Creek Robertson (Madison, Miss.) and Matthew Russo (Madisonville, La.), left-hander pitchers Bryce Fowler (Madison, Miss.) and Riley Dawkins (Starkville, Miss.), infielder/outfielder Casey Artigues (Hammond, La.) and right-handed pitchers Collin Husser (Ponchatoula, La.) and Niko Mazza (Madison, Miss.).

More News

Baseball Adds Right-handed Pitcher Landon Harper for 2022 Season

Three heroes win it for Gulf Coast

No. 2 Mississippi State Baseball Rallies for 5-4 Victory Over Missouri

Ole Miss Baseball Selected as Potential NCAA Host Site

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog

News

Gulfport man arrested for armed robbery affidavit filed by victim months earlier

News

Today is May 14, 2021

News

Extension dietitian makes healthy choices doable

News

AG Fitch Joins 22 State Coalition Defending Babies with a Pre-Natal Down Syndrome Diagnosis

News

Three Men Cited for Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes

News

Starkville man charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud, false statements and money laundering

News

Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

News

Pearl River President’s first four years secure four year contract extension

News

Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry by an Alien Removed After Conviction of a Felony

News

Today is May 13, 2021

News

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the retirement of director of the Mississippi forensics laboratory

News

FBI Safe Streets Task Force Arrests 13 on Federal Drug and Firearms Charges