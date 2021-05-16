expand
May 16, 2021

Barber Named to All SEC Second Team

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

Baton Rouge, La.  – LSU golfer Garrett Barber was named to the All-SEC Second Team on Friday morning the conference office announced.

Barber leads LSU in scoring this year with a career best average of 71.19 strokes per round. He’s got two top 10 finishes on the season to his name, a solo seventh at the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate in October and a tie for eighth at the Tiger Invitational in March. His current season average of strokes per round (71.19) ranks as the fourth lowest single season total in school history. Barber most recently finished tied for 12th at the SEC Championship with a three round total of 3-over 213.

Fourteen of Barber’s 26 rounds played this year have been even par or better and 25 of his 26 rounds have counted towards LSU’s team score. He’s rolled in a team high 86 birdies this season (3.30 per round) and he’s shot 6-under par twice. He went 6-under 65 in round one of the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate and then his other 6-under 66 came in round two of the Tiger Invitational in Alabama.

LSU is back in action on Monday (May 17) at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

