Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

Brandon Chace Emery, 37, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Theo Elise Hendrickson, 41, 81 Berry Lane; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

Craig Jones, 28, 183 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for reckless driving, contempt of court, simple assault, receiving stolen property and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Kent Martinez, 57, 3067 Woods Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for providing false information to a law officer, no driver’s license and simple assault.

Nathaniel Smith, 36, 114 Hidden Oaks, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jessie Vincent Toney, 47, 847 Herrin Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for five counts of contempt of court.

Dioniesha K-Dionna Tyson, 23, 2213 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended.

Zacharia Lamar Williams, 24, 36 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Arcelon Joseph Callais, 32, 107 Suttora Lane, Ozona, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for domestic violence.

Eugenae Anes Dapremont, 35, 2813 Hickman Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for trafficking a controlled substance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no driver’s license.

Brandon Anthony Davis, 34, 11558 Williow Oak, Baton Rouge; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Malcolm Ray Faciane, 28, 1108 Shady Side Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for possession of a controlled substance and two controlled substance violations.

Robert Joel Fairley, 61, 3278 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for petit larceny, simple domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Joshua Douglas Frierson, 29, 562 Beech Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on May 7, for probation violation.

Kayla Mae Janet, 28, 504 Lewis Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7 for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Arthur Dwayne Johnson, 22, 26219 Walnut Rd., Pass Christian; arrested May 7 by PRCSO for possession of beer/wine in a dry county.

Wiley Ray Lee II, 44, 196 Morgan Seal Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for contempt of court.

Christopher Shane Odom, 27, 169 Huey P. Rd., Soso; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for two counts of contempt of court, possession of marijuana and possession f a controlled substance.

Dax Ashley Pouncey, 42, 89 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for possession of paraphernalia.

Tamara Terrell Pouncey, 38, 85 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD for disorderly conduct.

Jamile Damario Reynolds, 40, 202 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 43, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for public drunk/profanity and arrested by Picayune PD on May 11, for public drunk/profanity, disorderly conduct and obstructing public highway.

Ethan Colby Seals, 30, Aubrey Aden Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 20, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested May 7, by Picayune PD for disorderly conduct.

William Jason Stockstill, 47, 715 South Valley Rd., Poplarville, arrested by MDOC on May 7, for parole violation and contempt of court.

Garred P. Toney, 35, 60 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for DUI.

Cody James Torres, 20, 23 Boaz Place; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for no driver’s license and careless driving.

Marcelino Torres, 30, 23 Boaz Lane; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for possession of marijuana.

John Erick Williams, 23, 27 Lawrence Kennedy Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for DUI.

David Allen Beteta, 32, 315 Vaughn St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 8, for domestic violence.

Emani Shanice Mae Haralson, 21, 109 S. Elm Wood St.; arrested

by Picayune PD on May 8, for domestic violence.

Eve Marie McKee, 37, 23758 Highway 53, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for possession of a controlled substance and three counts of controlled substance violations.

Brandon Les Shaw, 45, 3010 Shaw Smith Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Jennifer Stockstill, 50, 801 E. Lakeshore Dr., Carriere; arrested May 8, for DUI.

Sean Raynald White, 51, 2112 Morris St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for DUI.

Amos Phillip Huffman, 48, 268 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9, for two counts of grand larceny.

Saul Douglas Rogers, 36, 259 Hattie Winston Rd., Lumberton; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9 for no insurance, resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct, no driver’s license, three counts of disobeying a traffic device, reckless driving, no tag, improper turn, no seatbelt, improper lighting and blocking public street.

Sergio A. Williams, 47, 111 Iris Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9, for murder.

Christine Leshay Cloud, 15, 502 Sherd St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 10, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Eugene Everett, 51, 102 Larry St.; arrested by MDOC on May 10, for court order.

Brooklynn Nicole Holloway, 28, 24 Hayes Lane; arrested by MDOC on May 10, for probation violation.

Connie Lynn Lee, 38, 44 D Vickie Lane; arrested by MDOC on May 10, for disorderly conduct.

Aldopho Mann, 35, 2138 Lawrence Hazel Rd., Lawrence, Miss.; arrested by MDOC on May 10 on court order.

Ashley Michelle Westbrook, 36, 149 Lovell Johnson Rd.; arrested by MDOC on May 10, for probation violation.

Donovan Jay Johnson, 21, 17266 Camelia St., Kiln; arrested by Picayune PD on May 11, for two counts of contempt of court.

Michael Dewayne Peters, 43, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 11, for resisting arrest by fleeing, reckless driving, no driver’s license, no turn signal, petit larceny, domestic violence and foreign fugitive warrant.

Jacob Ryan Strickland, 19, 13 Sage Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for possession of marijuana.

Bradley David Bourgeois, 32, 61 Ben Wilson Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for DUI .

Louis Joseph Champagne, 53, 500 Holly St.; arrested by MDOC on May 12 for probation violation.

Whitney Lashae Collier, 30, 149 Sam Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested on May 12, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Eric Everett, 25, 93 A Pea Ridge Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

William Dale Giordano, 30, 25311 South 608 Lane, Grove Oak, Oklahoma; arrested by MHP on May 12, for DUI and failure to yield right of way.

Don Russell Lewis, 61, 859 Herrin Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 12, for no tag and no insurance.

Gino M. McDowell, 32, 1537 Main St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving in more than one lane and fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle.