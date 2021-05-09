Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

TUSCALOOSA, AL — University of Alabama student Anna Peterson of Perkinston, MS , participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020. Peterson worked for Southern Company Services, a Southern Company.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

