expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, AL — University of Alabama student Anna Peterson of Perkinston, MS , participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020. Peterson worked for Southern Company Services, a Southern Company.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

More News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

Lindblad & Stone Named All-SEC; Tejedo Mulet All-Freshman; Griffin On Community Service Team

LSU, OLOL to Hold Vaccination Clinic at ‘The Box’

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan

News

Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision

News

WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration

News

Citrus Borers are abound

News

Today is May 9, 2021

News

WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine student chosen for Emerging Leader Institute

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Today is May 8, 2021

News

Uplift Pearl River County from opioids

News

Confederate signs removed from city

News

Operation Blue Rain leads to several arrests for child exploitation

News

USDA Reopens Signup for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

News

Legislature’s YouTube channel generates 283,400 views in first year of operation

News

PRCC Dental Hygiene Technology program graduates 14

News

2019 complaint leads to Picayune man’s arrest for sexual battery on Tuesday

News

Low broadband access hinders modern producers

News

MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

News

Jackson Woman Pleads Guilty Under Project EJECT to Concealing Information about an Armed Robbery

News

Today is May 7, 2021

News

Mississippi Department. of Mental Health and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Team Up to Raise Awareness and Offer Help

News

Female suspect flees from checkpoint, ending in soccer field of Friendship Park

News

Auditor Arrests Two Biloxi Public Schools Employees for Fraud and Embezzlement

News

Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

News

Today is May 6, 2021