expand
Ad Spot

May 11, 2021

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

By Special to the Item

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, AL (05/04/2021)– University of Alabama student Anna Peterson of Perkinston, MS , participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020. Peterson worked for Southern Company Services, a Southern Company.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

More News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

Picayune track shines at state meet

Transfer Papers In As Adam Miller Joins LSU Basketball Squad

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

News

Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

News

Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

News

Investigators working two shootings in same day

News

Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

News

Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

News

 Initiative 77 delayed due to publishing error 

News

Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to cut outside-the-classroom spending, direct education money to teachers and students

News

Today is May 10, 2021

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in decades old cold case in murder of Leola Jordan