expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

By Special to the Item

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca is recognizing the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed May 9 through May 15.

“This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”

“Our law enforcement officers deserve and have earned our nation’s respect,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca. ”Without their unwavering vigilance, our cities and communities would devolve into utter chaos. We at the United States Attorney’s Office are grateful for our local, state and federal officers who are committed to a safer society. To them, we say thank you today and everyday for your personal sacrifice, efforts and commitment.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.  Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.

During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), more than 300 officers will be honored.  Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.   Here in the Southern District of Mississippi, two officers died in the line of duty.

Additionally, according to statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020.  LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.

The names of the 394 fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil, which will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 pm EDT. The Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to October 13-17, 2021. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is scheduled for October 14, 2021.

Those who wish to view the Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2021, can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF. The FOP’s Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net. To view the schedule of virtual Police Week events in May, please view NLEOMF’s Police Week Flyer.

To learn more about National Police Week in-person events scheduled for October, please visit www.policeweek.org.

More News

Handy’s Bulldogs wins his 100th game

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin Named Finalist for 2021 C Spire Gillom Trophy

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

MSU Takes Leadership Role In Student-Athlete NIL With New COMPASS Platform

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Acting U.S. Attorney LaMarca Recognizes Police Week

News

Today is May 12, 2021

News

Anna Peterson of Perkinston Participates in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

News

Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Picayune

News

Extension extends farm stress webinar

News

Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

News

Pearl River students awarded prestigious community college transfer scholarship

News

Reeves urges calm, assures Mississippians that a gas shortage can be avoided if panic buying does not occur

News

More than half of teachers considering leaving the classroom

News

The SBA Funds 16,000 Restaurant Revitalization Fund Awards

News

Today is May 11, 2021

News

Brandon Woman Pleads Guilty to Harboring of Illegal Alien

News

Former Honduran National Police Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into The United States And Related Weapons Offense

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation

News

Grammy Museum® Mississippi announces opening weekend events for MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV

News

Causes of yellow leaves on Hibiscus

News

Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

News

Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

News

Investigators working two shootings in same day

News

Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

News

Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

News

 Initiative 77 delayed due to publishing error 

News

Auditor’s Office partners with school districts to cut outside-the-classroom spending, direct education money to teachers and students