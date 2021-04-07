expand
April 8, 2021

Women’s Tennis Blanks Southeastern Louisiana for Fifth-Straight Win

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

HAMMOND, La. — Southern Miss made quick work of Southeastern Louisiana in women’s tennis action Monday afternoon, taking a 4-0 victory for its fifth-straight overall.

“This was a good win after a two-week layoff from competing,” head coach Steve Schram said. “I’m happy for Tanit (Lopez), one of our two seniors, for clinching the match.”

All three singles wins went in straight-sets, with Monique BurtonStephanie Booth and Tanit Lopez cruising along the way. Booth and Burton also teamed up for a doubles win, while Katia de la Garza and Suhana Das earned the other, for the Golden Eagles’ sixth doubles win of the year. It also marked the their first shutout of the season, improving to 8-2 overall.

The five-match win streak comes on the heels of the team having two in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and two more in 2019, Schram’s first season at the helm.

Southern Miss has one more match scheduled for the regular season: April 17 at New Orleans. After that, the Golden Eagles will battle in the C-USA Championships in Denton, Texas.

Singles competition 
1. Putri Insani (SLU) vs. Katia de la Garza (USM) 5-7, 6-2, unfinished
2. Polina Sleptsova (SLU) vs. Sarah Medik (USM) 3-6, 3-5, unfinished
3. Monique Burton (USM) def. Flory Bierma (SLU) 6-2, 6-2
4. Ximena Yanez (SLU) vs. Suhana Das (USM) 7-6, 2-2, unfinished
5. Stephanie Booth (USM) def. Ariadna Perez (SLU) 6-1, 6-1
6. Tanit Lopez (USM) def. Annemart Kleijn (SLU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition 
1. Stephanie Booth/Monique Burton (USM) def. Putri Insani/Ximena Yanez (SLU) 6-2
2. Flory Bierma/Annemart Kleijn (SLU) vs. Sarah Medik/Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) 4-5, unfinished
3. Suhana Das/Katia de la Garza (USM) def. Katya Cornejo/Ariadna Perez (SLU) 6-1

