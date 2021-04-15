expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Wilkinson and Golden Eagles Place Second at Mountaineer Invitational

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Another strong round from junior Brice Wilkinson propelled him into second in the individual race, while also leading his Southern Miss squad to a second-place team showing Tuesday at the Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Wilkinson posted a one-over 73 over his final 18 holes to end the 54-hole event at the par 72, 7,308-yard Pete Dye Golf Club with an even par 216. Wilkinson started off strong over his final circuit by compiling a two-under par over his first nine holes, but finished plus-three down the stretch.

The second place showing for Wilkinson was the highest finish by a Golden Eagle this season as well as the top finish of his Southern Miss career. The team also registered its second runner-up finish over the last four tournaments.

“I am so proud of our team this week,” said Southern Miss coach Eddie Brescher. “It is very difficult to win in college golf. Even though we didn’t get the win, we didn’t give WVU anything, they played great and took it today.”

Host West Virginia won the team crown after shooting a seven-under 281 to end with an 873 stroke total. The Golden Eagles shot a 296 to hold an 885.

“There were so many positives to take from this week,” said Brescher. “Brice with his best career finish, multiple guys in the top 30, beating some of the best ranked teams in the nation. We’re peaking at the right time and we can’t wait to get to Texarkana (for the C-USA championship).”

Senior Matt Lorenz collected an 11th-place tie for the Golden Eagles with a 223 total, after firing a final-round 76. Freshman Thongpipat Rattanayanon added his best round of the event at 73 for a 224 total and a 13th-place tie.

Junior Brian Richards added a 79 for a 228 and a 25th-place tie and freshman Robbie Latter collected a 74 for a 229 to tie for 29th place. Junior Hunter Atkins rounded out the Golden Eagle scoring with his third round of 80 to complete his event with a 240 and in 66th place.

Southern Miss returns to action when they travel to Texarkana, Ark., for the Conference USA Championship, set April 26-29.

More News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

Poplarville baseball drops game against Purvis

Picayune tennis loses playoff matchup to Wayne County

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

News

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

News

Gone but never forgotten – DSC Dredge celebrates the life of James Edward Cicardo, aka “Eddie”

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing person

News

Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

News

Today is April 15, 2021

News

Proposed golf cart ordinance meant to be a lagniappe for Poplarville residents

News

Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd.

News

Plan well before starting a backyard chicken flock

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Jackson Ice Company Gas Station

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Education

Andrea Reed, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

FCC encourages public to use its speed test app to measure their broadband speeds

Education

Poplarville School District creates new positions to support virtual learning

News

Body pulled from Mississippi River in Reserve

Art & Entertainment

Poplarville native recognized for her songwriting

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

News

Sheriff’s Department purchases new radios and 8 new vehicles

News

High Water Forces Closure on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge; steps taken to protect wildlife and visitors,

News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on LA 1091

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Breaking News

Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified

News

Two-step method manages fire ants in lawns, gardens