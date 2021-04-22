Wildcats drop doubleheader at No. 8 Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team stumbled in its doubleheader Tuesday night against arch rival No. 8 Jones College on the road. The Wildcats dropped a hard fought Game 1 in extra innings 2-1 and then fell in the second game 9-1.

“I thought in Game 1 we played really composed,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “That game could have gone either way really.”

GAME 1: JONES COLLEGE 2, PEARL RIVER 1 (8 INN.)

The first “Cat Fight” of the afternoon was a pitcher’s duel.

PRCC (23-13 overall, 15-9 MACCC) struck first in the top of the third inning when McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) hit an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats held onto the lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when a error plated a run for Jones (31-7, 20-6) to tie it up.

Seven innings was not enough as both teams went into extra innings where Jones secured the win after back-to-back singles and a fielder’s choice.

A huge bright spot for the Wildcats in Game 1 was the outstanding play of pitcher Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy). Even though Embry took the loss for PRCC she pitched a complete game surrendering only five hits and one earned run while striking out three.

“I was so proud of the way Hannah battled out there today,” Meeks said. “She was composed and just went out there and did her thing.”

GAME 2: JONES 9, PEARL RIVER 1

The second game of the afternoon saw Jones explode in one inning to set the tone.

Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) scored the first run of the contest with an RBI single to put the Wildcats up 1-0.

Jones immediately answered scoring a run of its own to tie it 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

The Bobcats blew the game open in the bottom of the third inning plating six runs to make it 7-1 and then run ruled the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth 9-1.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action Thursday night when they take on Southwest in their last home double header of the season. PRCC will honor its sophomores in between Game 1 and Game 2. The doubleheader is set to start at 3 p.m.

Fans who can’t attend the game can tune into the broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have a Roku or Amazon Fire can download the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.