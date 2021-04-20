expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Well Water Testing for Well Owners in Pearl River County and Surrounding Counties

By Special to the Item

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Mississippi Well Owner Network, a program of the Mississippi State University Extension Service, will hold a Well Water Testing Workshop in Pearl River County on May 12-13. Well owners can participate in the one-on-one onsite technical assistance workshop, just bring their water to the Pearl River County Extension Service office to be tested, or do both, but registration is required for free screenings. Anyone scheduled to have direct technical assistance will have their water sample collected at their scheduled time. For best results, use the sample bottles provided by the MSU Pearl River County Extension Service office.

 

Well owners can receive onsite technical assistance on May 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Pearl River County Extension Service at 601-403-2280 and getting their names and addresses added to the list of residents requesting direct technical assistance to have their well water tested.

 

Well owners wanting to test their well water without an onsite visit in Pearl River County and surrounding counties can pick up sample bottles and collection instructions April 29-May 12 at the Pearl River County Extension Service in Poplarville.

 

A grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is funding the workshop and water screenings. The first 45 workshop registrants will receive free bacterial sample screening for their wells. Screenings for others are $25.

 

Screening results will be mailed to each well owner, along with a publication explaining how to interpret the results. Participants will receive free MSU Extension publications with information on private wells and septic systems.

 

Preregister for the workshop at http://gcd.msstate.com/register or by calling 662-325-1788.  If you are wanting to schedule the one-on-one onsite technical assistance, make sure you also call the Pearl River County Extension Service at 601-403-2280 to schedule a time for your visit.

More News

NASA Removes Rocket Core Stage for Artemis Moon Mission from Stennis Test Stand

Holliday announces candidacy for Poplarville mayor

Xavier Pinson Officially Signs Papers To Join LSU Basketball

Well Water Testing for Well Owners in Pearl River County and Surrounding Counties

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

NASA Removes Rocket Core Stage for Artemis Moon Mission from Stennis Test Stand

News

Holliday announces candidacy for Poplarville mayor

News

Well Water Testing for Well Owners in Pearl River County and Surrounding Counties

News

Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge to conduct Christmas Tree Drop Project 

News

Small Business Specialist Finds Joy in Her Stennis Space Center Journey

News

MHP issues alert of endangered/missing child

News

Today is April 20, 2021

News

Trial between city of Picayune and architect firm declared mistrial because juror related to member of Council

News

Inaugural class graduates from WCU School of Pharmacy

News

MSDH reports 78 breaktrhough COVID-19 cases with one death

News

Count provides insight into red snapper abundance

News

PRCC students gain experience on job

News

Ten Arrested on Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

News

PRCC students benefit from NTHS membership in many ways

News

Biloxi PD asking for assistance identifying vehicle burglary suspect

News

Today is April 19, 2021

News

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

News

William Carey Theatre to present two live comedies

News

Three Hattiesburg Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes in Hattiesburg under Project EJECT

News

Bassfield Felon Convicted for Possessing Multiple Firearms under Project EJECT

News

Hattiesburg Woman Charged with Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces March Transfer to the State

News

Today is April 18, 2021

News

PRC SPCA receives $40,000 in spay, neuter funds from Petco Love