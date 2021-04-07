expand
April 7, 2021

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen in Poplarville

By Cathy Cook

Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The following are unofficial results from Poplarville’s Republican and Democratic primary elections.

The races were for mayor and alderman. There are five seats on the Board of Aldermen and Poplarville’s aldermen run at large.

Republican Primary

There are three Republican candidates for Poplarville mayor.

In the initial count, Linda Eades Hawkins received 77, Heather Holliday received 101 and Louise Smith received 125 votes. If a candidate does not receive at least 51 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff election.

There were five Republican candidates for alderman. Russell Miller withdrew his candidacy shortly before the polls closed Tuesday, leaving four Republican candidates to run in the general election.

Daniel Brown received 230, Russell Miller received 230, Bobby Nestle received 213, Anne Smith received 209 and Byron Wells received 235 votes.

Democratic Primary

There was one candidate in the Democratic primary. Kevin Tillman received 21 votes for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen.

Election Dates

If a runoff primary election is needed, it will be April 27. The general election will be June 8.

