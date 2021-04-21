Traffic stop results in arrests and seizures

JACKSON, MS – Multiple arrests have been made due to a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant.

On April 16, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Denonta Thadison (driver) and Phylicia Jones (passenger). Thadison led police on a chase for approximately 12 miles until Thadison and Jones were taken into custody. Agents located approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine and 6 grams of marijuana that Thadison and Jones discarded during the pursuit. Agents also seized $240 in U.S. Currency that was on Thadison’s person.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, subsequently executed a search warrant at Thadison and Jones’ residence, located at 611 Pennsylvania Avenue in McComb, Mississippi. Agents seized 130 grams of powder cocaine, 90 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, one dosage unit of Klonopin, four handguns, and $10,500 in U.S. Currency.

As a result of the above-mentioned traffic stop and search warrant:

Denonta Thadison, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Klonopin, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Fleeing.

Phylicia Jones, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Klonopin.

This investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.