April 18, 2021

Three Hattiesburg Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes in Hattiesburg under Project EJECT

By Special to the Item

Published 12:47 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

Hattiesburg, Miss. – Three men have been sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett and U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”).

On January 29, 2020, Shane Ware was recorded distributing approximately 221 grams of methamphetamine.  Pursuant to forensic analysis by the DEA, the methamphetamine was determined to be 100% pure.  Ware pled guilty on November 24, 2020, before Judge Starrett.  On April 14, 2021, Ware was sentenced by Judge McNeel to 70 months confinement, a $5000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

On February 12, 2020, Alfred Richards was recorded distributing approximately 121 grams of methamphetamine.  Pursuant to forensic analysis by the DEA, the methamphetamine was determined to be 99% pure.  Richards pled guilty on November 24, 2020, before Judge Starrett.  On April 8, 2021, Richards was sentenced by Judge Starrett to 120 months confinement, a $5000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

On February 19, 2020, Demetric Evans was recorded distributing approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine.  Pursuant to forensic analysis by the DEA, the methamphetamine was determined to be 97% pure.  Evans pled guilty on November 24, 2020, before Judge Starrett.  On March 31, 2021, Evans was sentenced by Judge McNeel to 120 months confinement, a $7500 fine, and five years of supervised release.

All three defendants were originally indicted for this offense on September 22, 2020.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

