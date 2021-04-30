expand
April 30, 2021

Thomas Young Sr.

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 9:34 am Friday, April 30, 2021

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.  Psalms 23:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Church of the Way, Hwy. 13, Lumberton, MS 39455 for Mr. Thomas James Young, Sr.,76, of Lumberton, MS who transitioned on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in his home embraced by his loving family.

The Rev. Curtin L. Merritt will officiate at the service.  Interment will be in the Love Quarters Cemetery with Military Honors in Lumberton, MS. He was a United States Army veteran.

A native of Gainsville, AL he was a truck driver and a member of the Church of the Way.

Survivors include his children, Audrey Davis (Wayne), Thomas Young, Jr., Andreas Arnold, Alecia Parker, Daniel Young, Joshua Young all of Lumberton, MS and Frederick Young (Adrian) of Purvis, MS; one brother, Abron Young of Lumberton, MS; two sisters, Lucille Adams, Lumberton, MS, Susie Lewis of Tulsa, OK; 18 grandchildren (Baby Kingston coming soon); 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 CDC regulations mask and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS.

